US Swimmer Jimmy Feigen Says He “Omitted The Facts” About Night In Rio

Feigen said he was trying to protect his teammates when he gave a false statement to police.

American Olympic swimmer James Feigen on Tuesday released a statement admitting that he “omitted the facts” of what happened to him, Ryan Lochte, Gunnar Bentz, and Jack Conger on Aug. 14 in Rio.

Feigen had initially given a statement to Rio police that they had been held at gunpoint that night. His testimony was later found to be false after he and Lochte were indicted by Brazilian police and questioned.

The 26-year-old from Hawaii agreed to pay a fine and make a donation of about $11,000 to a Brazilian charity in order to leave the country. He arrived back in the US on Aug. 20.

Feigen issued a statement Tuesday evening through his attorney describing the events that led up to the "unfortunate incident" at a gas station in Rio.

Similar to Gunnar and Bentz, who came forward last week with statements, Feigen recounted that they had been in a cab around 5 a.m. on their way home from a party at the French House when they asked the driver to pull over so they could use the restroom. The door was locked.

“We did not force entry into the bathroom, nor did we ever enter the bathroom,” he said. “We did, however, make the regrettable decision to urinate in the grass behind the building.”