The Politician Who Encouraged Men To Beat Their Wives Now Says He Has The "Highest Respect For Women"

His initial comments came just days after Uganda's president denounced domestic violence on International Women’s Day.

A Ugandan politician is facing calls to resign after he said that men needed to beat their wives.

“As a man, you need to discipline your wife,” Onesimus Twinamasiko told Ugandan broadcaster NTV. “You need to, you know, touch her a bit and you tackle her and you beat her somehow to really, you know, streamline her.”

His comments come just days after Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni marked International Women’s Day (IWD) by condemning domestic violence.

“The president actually, I think, errored somehow,” Twinamasiko, who oversees the Bugangaizi East region of Uganda, told NTV.