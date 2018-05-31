WhatsApp Users In Uganda Are Going To Have To Pay A New Daily Tax

The government says the tax will help generate revenue to provide better services, but people think it’s just a scheme to suppress free speech.

NAIROBI — Uganda has passed a new law that will tax people for using WhatsApp and Facebook on their phones — but no one knows how it will be implemented, and critics say it’s just a government scheme to swindle money and stifle free speech.



Parliament approved the amendment to the law Wednesday evening, which will charge users 200 Ugandan shillings (about 5 cents) for each day that they use social media and messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter. The bill also created a 1% tax for all mobile money transactions, a popular payment method for Ugandans, especially those who live in rural areas far away from banks.

Kampala-based blogger and activist Pru Nyamishana told BuzzFeed News in a phone call that "one of the two biggest challenges that we face in internet governance is access. This tax is locking people out. Members of parliament have lost touch with reality because all they think about is taxing.”

Nyamishana added that the government’s open disdain for social media — President Yoweri Museveni once claimed it was used solely to gossip, and Facebook and WhatsApp were blocked in the country during the 2016 elections — makes it difficult to believe the intentions with a tax are pure.



Nyamishana said women salon owners who live and work in informal settlements she recently met with told her that they rely heavily on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media to get hair-braiding ideas and to communicate with customers.



“Many Ugandans that I know rely on social media are really feeling the pinch. But we also believe it is a deliberate move to censor Ugandans and cut down on dissenting voices,” she said. “It’s like a slap in the face.”