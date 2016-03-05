BuzzFeed News

Someone Showed Up To A Trump Rally Dressed As The Wall He's Proposing To Build

“MEXICO WILL PAY!"

Posted on March 5, 2016, at 4:49 p.m. ET

One Donald Trump supporter took an extremely creative — and literal — approach to showing his enthusiasm for the presidential candidate during his Saturday rally in Orlando, Florida.

Brynn Anderson / AP Photo

A man identified by the Associated Press as Steve Travers from Tampa showed up to Trump’s rally dressed as a white brick wall with “MEXICO WILL PAY!” scrawled across his chest.

Omg. Trump's Wall is literally at his rally. #FloridaPrimary
The Interim @85thLegislature

Travers’ costume represents the wall Trump wants to build along the U.S.-Mexico border to prevent illegal immigration.

Robert F. Bukaty / AP Photo

The candidate says that Mexico will pay for the wall, although Mexican officials have already said “under no circumstances” will that ever happen.

Travers’ choice of attire sparked many...reactions on Twitter.

@85thLegislature @daveweigel it looks like that person could have just as easily been a Pink Floyd fan. #AnotherBrickInTheWall
Kaliko Castille @WizKaliko

"I was told sexy costumes get in free."
Mina Kimes @minakimes

@85thLegislature I am so embarrassed for my state.
smexys_sidekick @smexys_sidekick

Umm...

@85thLegislature The Wall appears to have Dad Body.
Tom @TommieWho

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Travers for comment.

