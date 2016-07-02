Trump Used A Star Of David To Accuse Clinton Of Being Corrupt

Oh, and there was a picture of money beneath the Jewish symbol.

Beneath the image were part of the results from a Fox News poll on June 29 that reported 58% of respondents described Clinton as corrupt.

Wow! Donald Trump post Clinton w/a Star of David over a pile of money. This is Classic Nazi anti-Semitic imagery. https://t.co/ipOXGNqwI7

Note that Trump is using a Star of David to brand Clinton as corrupt. That's not a dog whistle. That's a megaphone.

"Hey, how can we reduce these comparisons to Nazis?" "Literally label Clinton with a 6-pointed star?" "works for me"

"Should we put the lil rabbi tassels on the sides of her head?" "Idk, I like doing just the star. It's tasteful." https://t.co/wh1YUngugm

Really excited for Trump to try to deflate the Star of David tweet by asking "Where's my Jew" at his next rally #pivot

The forum is littered with anti-Semitic and racist language posted by anonymous users.

Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowksi, told CNN on Sunday the symbol was similar to a sheriff's bade.

"This is political correctness run amok," he said.

However, Trump called the accusations of anti-Semitism "ridiculous" Monday and suggested Clinton was behind the negative response to the image.

In a statement, Trump referred to "these false attacks by Hillary Clinton trying to link the Star of David with a basic star." He also said the "basic star" is "often used by sheriffs who deal with criminals and criminal behavior."

"Clinton, through her surrogates, is just trying to divert attention from the dishonest behavior of herself and her husband," Trump said.

Trump added that the "real questions" have to do with Bill Clinton "meeting secretly with" Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who is investigating Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state.

Dan Scavino, Trump's social media director, also addressed the issue in a statement Monday.

Like Trump, he compared the image to a sheriff's badge, and insisted it wasn't "sourced from an anti-Semitic site."

"It was lifted from an anti-Hillary Twitter user where countless images appear," Scavino said in the statement, adding that the star "is available under Microsoft’s 'shapes.'"



Scavino went on to say that he deleted the image because "as the social media director for the campaign, I would never offend anyone."

A short time after sending the first tweet, Trump reposted the tweet with the Star of David modified to a circle. He later deleted the original.