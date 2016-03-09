BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Did Donald Trump's Famous Steaks Really Make An Appearance Tuesday?

politics

Did Donald Trump's Famous Steaks Really Make An Appearance Tuesday?

The packaging on the steaks at the Republican frontrunner's media event in Florida appeared to be for a different company.

By Tamerra Griffin

Headshot of Tamerra Griffin

Tamerra Griffin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on March 9, 2016, at 8:48 a.m. ET

Posted on March 8, 2016, at 10:34 p.m. ET

One of the breakout stars of Tuesday's primaries was the mouth-watering steaks displayed during Trump's press event at his golf club in Jupiter, Florida.

Lynne Sladky / AP Photo

People were really impressed by the decadent array, which also included wines and bottled waters, all of which reportedly belonged to the Trump brand.

And the steaks. Aide says they're real Trump steaks, but can't see any labels
Jill Colvin @colvinj

And the steaks. Aide says they're real Trump steaks, but can't see any labels

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump spent considerable time during his victory speech boasting of his many businesses, from steaks to a magazine, a copy of which he tossed into the crowd.

Vine
View this vine on Vine
vine.co

But many media outlets have reported that Trump Steaks, established in 2007, have since been discontinued. So people were...skeptical.

Close up of the "Trump Steaks." Does that say Bush Brothers? There's a Bush Brothers in WPB https://t.co/hhdMzBTBrJ
Greg Pollowitz @GPollowitz

Close up of the "Trump Steaks." Does that say Bush Brothers? There's a Bush Brothers in WPB https://t.co/hhdMzBTBrJ

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Here they were stacked up at the event.

Joe Skipper / Reuters

But a closer look at the plastic packaging appears to show a label for Bush Brothers Provision Company, based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

@TheFix @jdelreal Sure those are Trump Steaks?
John Rouleau @John_Rouleau

@TheFix @jdelreal Sure those are Trump Steaks?

Reply Retweet Favorite

A Bush Brothers sales manager told BuzzFeed News Wednesday morning that the company conducts business "with several of Mr. Trump's properties in South Florida."

The manager added that Bush Brothers sells Trump's club steaks every day, and did not know what they use them for.

There was also some debate about whether Trump Winery, another company the candidate extolled and which also supplied the event, is actually owned by Trump.

The signature page on Trump Winery says it's a "trade name of Eric Trump Wine Manufacturing LLC, which is not owned, managed or ..." 1
Maggie Haberman @maggieNYT

The signature page on Trump Winery says it's a "trade name of Eric Trump Wine Manufacturing LLC, which is not owned, managed or ..." 1

Reply Retweet Favorite

The winery's website clearly lists Trump's son, Eric, as its president.

trumpwinery.com

A Trump Winery representative told BuzzFeed News Wednesday morning that the company is "wholly owned" by the republican frontrunner.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT