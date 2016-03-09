Did Donald Trump's Famous Steaks Really Make An Appearance Tuesday?

The packaging on the steaks at the Republican frontrunner's media event in Florida appeared to be for a different company.

One of the breakout stars of Tuesday's primaries was the mouth-watering steaks displayed during Trump's press event at his golf club in Jupiter, Florida.

And the steaks. Aide says they're real Trump steaks, but can't see any labels

People were really impressed by the decadent array, which also included wines and bottled waters, all of which reportedly belonged to the Trump brand.

Trump spent considerable time during his victory speech boasting of his many businesses, from steaks to a magazine, a copy of which he tossed into the crowd.

Close up of the "Trump Steaks." Does that say Bush Brothers? There's a Bush Brothers in WPB https://t.co/hhdMzBTBrJ

Here they were stacked up at the event.

@TheFix @jdelreal Sure those are Trump Steaks?

But a closer look at the plastic packaging appears to show a label for Bush Brothers Provision Company, based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

A Bush Brothers sales manager told BuzzFeed News Wednesday morning that the company conducts business "with several of Mr. Trump's properties in South Florida."

The manager added that Bush Brothers sells Trump's club steaks every day, and did not know what they use them for.