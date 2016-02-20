Trump Says Obama Would've Attended Scalia's Funeral If It Were In A Mosque

The Supreme Court justice was laid to rest on Saturday.

Donald Trump on Saturday said President Obama might have attended Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's funeral if it had been held at a mosque instead of a Catholic church.

I wonder if President Obama would have attended the funeral of Justice Scalia if it were held in a Mosque? Very sad that he did not go!

The Republican contender added that he was "very sad" that Obama was not at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., for Saturday's funeral.

The tweet by Trump, who lent a prominent face to the years-long conspiracy surrounding Obama's birthplace, is seemingly a reference to the fact the president made his first official visit to a U.S. mosque on Feb. 3.

Trump's tweet comes amid heavy criticism from several right-wing figures who were upset that Obama did not attend the justice's funeral.

On Friday, both the president and First Lady Michelle Obama paid their respects to Scalia as his body lay in repose at the Supreme Court.