Trump’s New @POTUS Twitter Page Initially Had A Photo From Obama’s Inauguration
The image, which appeared in the background of Trump's profile page, has since been changed.
President Donald Trump on Friday took over the @POTUS Twitter account shortly after the inaugural ceremony in Washington, DC.
Although Trump had not yet tweeted from the account, his profile photo and background photo had been changed.
But people began to notice something strange about Trump’s Twitter cover photo of people waving American flags in front of the Capitol.
Indeed, the initial banner image used on Trump’s new presidential Twitter page was a photo from Obama’s 2009 inauguration. It's available for use on Getty as a stock image.
Moments later, Trump’s team changed the background image to a close-up shot of the American flag, and then again to a portrait of Trump.
