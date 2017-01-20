BuzzFeed News

Trump’s New @POTUS Twitter Page Initially Had A Photo From Obama’s Inauguration

The image, which appeared in the background of Trump's profile page, has since been changed.

By Tamerra Griffin

Posted on January 20, 2017, at 5:06 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump on Friday took over the @POTUS Twitter account shortly after the inaugural ceremony in Washington, DC.

Although Trump had not yet tweeted from the account, his profile photo and background photo had been changed.

But people began to notice something strange about Trump’s Twitter cover photo of people waving American flags in front of the Capitol.

banner image on new @realDonaldTrump's @potus account shows highly attended inauguration... from 2009… https://t.co/fpakIu4qqS
Adam Pash @adampash

The photo background of @POTUS is that of an inauguration that took place on a sunny day, not today and NOT at Trum… https://t.co/dp4GJj1xQI
Tim Carr/Klondike @aktimbo

.@POTUS's cover photo is from Obama's inauguration. You can tell because there are actually people there.… https://t.co/SXfhHjVFEd
Madison M. K. @4evrmalone

Aw @POTUS updated the header image that was from Obama’s inauguration and not his
Mike Murphy @mcwm

Indeed, the initial banner image used on Trump’s new presidential Twitter page was a photo from Obama’s 2009 inauguration. It's available for use on Getty as a stock image.

Moments later, Trump’s team changed the background image to a close-up shot of the American flag, and then again to a portrait of Trump.

