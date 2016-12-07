People Are Making Memes About Trump Being “Person Of The Year”

You probably know by now that President-elect Donald Trump has been selected as the Time Person of the Year.

Time editor-in-chief Nancy Gibbs said on NBC’s Today show that this year’s selection was “one of the more straightforward years” compared to others. The magazine gave hackers third place, and Hillary Clinton second.

This isn’t the first time Trump has appeared on the magazine’s cover, but a lot of people had ~feelings~ about this particular issue.