People Are Making Memes About Trump Being “Person Of The Year”

People Are Making Memes About Trump Being "Person Of The Year"

"Give the man some privacy!"

By Tamerra Griffin

Tamerra Griffin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 7, 2016, at 12:47 p.m. ET

You probably know by now that President-elect Donald Trump has been selected as the Time Person of the Year.

Donald Trump is TIME's Person of the Year 2016 #TIMEPOY https://t.co/5pTGOksevE
TIME @TIME

Donald Trump is TIME's Person of the Year 2016 #TIMEPOY https://t.co/5pTGOksevE

Time editor-in-chief Nancy Gibbs said on NBC’s Today show that this year’s selection was “one of the more straightforward years” compared to others. The magazine gave hackers third place, and Hillary Clinton second.

This isn’t the first time Trump has appeared on the magazine’s cover, but a lot of people had ~feelings~ about this particular issue.

Some expressed themselves on Photoshop.

@TIME Fixed that for you
TechnicallyRon @TechnicallyRon

@TIME Fixed that for you

Jesus, @TIME, give the man some privacy!
Full Frontal @FullFrontalSamB

Jesus, @TIME, give the man some privacy!

Others pointed out Trump's trajectory compared to his first Time cover on Aug. 22 this year.

.@TIME covers on Aug. 22, Oct. 24 &amp; today:
Samantha-Jo Roth @SamanthaJoRoth

.@TIME covers on Aug. 22, Oct. 24 &amp; today:

OK @TIME ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Diminuterie @dimip2

OK @TIME ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

People recalled the year Time selected we, the people, as its Person of the Year and drew some troubling conclusions.

My Ex: "Can't believe @TIME picked Donald Trump as Person of the Year." Me: "They've picked evil trash before." E… https://t.co/6hMUKdZSJT
Ira Madison III @ira

My Ex: "Can't believe @TIME picked Donald Trump as Person of the Year." Me: "They've picked evil trash before." E… https://t.co/6hMUKdZSJT

You vs. the guy she told you not to worry about
Brett LoGiurato @BrettLoGiurato

You vs. the guy she told you not to worry about

Me in 2006 vs. me in 2016.
Tom Whyman @HealthUntoDeath

Me in 2006 vs. me in 2016.

That wasn't the only troubling observation people made...

He's also got devil horns.
Sam Ashurst @samashurst

He's also got devil horns.

👀

The Trump TIME cover also seems to be another 'Devil's horns' cover. (look at the M, Trump's horns seem way bigger,… https://t.co/ELss2oliIz
Shivam @GhantaGuy

The Trump TIME cover also seems to be another 'Devil's horns' cover. (look at the M, Trump's horns seem way bigger,… https://t.co/ELss2oliIz

They pointed out similarities between the 2016 selection and another Person of the Year.

So did they deliberately choose the same chair or
Robbie Collin @robbiereviews

So did they deliberately choose the same chair or

And some people flat-out thought the award should have gone to someone else.

name a more deserving winner. i'll wait.
David Mack @davidmackau

name a more deserving winner. i'll wait.

