People Are Making Memes About Trump Being “Person Of The Year”
"Give the man some privacy!"
You probably know by now that President-elect Donald Trump has been selected as the Time Person of the Year.
Time editor-in-chief Nancy Gibbs said on NBC’s Today show that this year’s selection was “one of the more straightforward years” compared to others. The magazine gave hackers third place, and Hillary Clinton second.
This isn’t the first time Trump has appeared on the magazine’s cover, but a lot of people had ~feelings~ about this particular issue.
Some expressed themselves on Photoshop.
Others pointed out Trump's trajectory compared to his first Time cover on Aug. 22 this year.
People recalled the year Time selected we, the people, as its Person of the Year and drew some troubling conclusions.
That wasn't the only troubling observation people made...
👀
They pointed out similarities between the 2016 selection and another Person of the Year.
And some people flat-out thought the award should have gone to someone else.
