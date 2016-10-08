Donald Trump Is Now So Toxic Even This Parody Twitter Account Can't Deal

“I don’t even know what I am doing with this stupid account anymore…” —fake Trump Twitter account.

Ugh, Donald Trump is not actually funny... I don't even know what I am doing with this stupid account anymore... I feel bad. I'm sorry.

You know things have officially gotten Out Of Hand when a fake Trump Twitter account jumps ship.

@ArtHouseTrump, which has more than 10,000 Twitter followers, admitted Friday night that “Donald Trump is not actually funny."

“I don’t even know what I am doing with this stupid account anymore...I feel bad. I’m sorry,” the tweet went on to say.

The account tweeted hours after a video surfaced where Donald Trump insinuated that he had sexually assaulted women.

The parody page has not yet announced whether or not it will continue to tweet.