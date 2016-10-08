BuzzFeed News

Donald Trump Is Now So Toxic Even This Parody Twitter Account Can't Deal

Donald Trump Is Now So Toxic Even This Parody Twitter Account Can't Deal

“I don’t even know what I am doing with this stupid account anymore…” —fake Trump Twitter account.

By Tamerra Griffin

Posted on October 8, 2016, at 5:04 p.m. ET

You know things have officially gotten Out Of Hand when a fake Trump Twitter account jumps ship.

Ugh, Donald Trump is not actually funny... I don't even know what I am doing with this stupid account anymore... I feel bad. I'm sorry.
@ArtHouseTrump, which has more than 10,000 Twitter followers, admitted Friday night that “Donald Trump is not actually funny."

“I don’t even know what I am doing with this stupid account anymore...I feel bad. I’m sorry,” the tweet went on to say.

The account tweeted hours after a video surfaced where Donald Trump insinuated that he had sexually assaulted women.

The parody page has not yet announced whether or not it will continue to tweet.

People definitely took notice.

Twitter: @larryislegend
Twitter: @HillyFoz
Twitter: @dickon_edwards
Twitter: @jonnorris12
Twitter: @evanmcmurry

Also, this.

Twitter: @broderick


