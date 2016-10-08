Donald Trump Is Now So Toxic Even This Parody Twitter Account Can't Deal
“I don’t even know what I am doing with this stupid account anymore…” —fake Trump Twitter account.
You know things have officially gotten Out Of Hand when a fake Trump Twitter account jumps ship.
@ArtHouseTrump, which has more than 10,000 Twitter followers, admitted Friday night that “Donald Trump is not actually funny."
“I don’t even know what I am doing with this stupid account anymore...I feel bad. I’m sorry,” the tweet went on to say.
The account tweeted hours after a video surfaced where Donald Trump insinuated that he had sexually assaulted women.
The parody page has not yet announced whether or not it will continue to tweet.
People definitely took notice.
Also, this.
