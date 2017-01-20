BuzzFeed News

Here's How Much Smaller The Crowd At Trump's Inauguration Is Than Obama's

politics

Here's what the crowd looked like in 2009, 2013, and today.

By Tamerra Griffin

Last updated on January 20, 2017, at 4:16 p.m. ET

Posted on January 20, 2017, at 9:52 a.m. ET

9 a.m. ET

2009

2009
CNN / Via youtube.com

2013

2013

WOW-check this picture out! D.C streets are FILLED with people for @BarackObama's #inauguration!
News4JAX @wjxt4

WOW-check this picture out! D.C streets are FILLED with people for @BarackObama's #inauguration!

A view from the Capitol

2017

2017
Earth Cam / Via earthcam.com

A view from the Capitol

10 a.m. ET

2009

2009
CNN / Via youtube.com

2013

2013

2017
CNN / Via youtube.com

The view facing the Capitol

2017

2017
Earth Cam / Via earthcam.com

The view facing the Capitol

11 a.m. ET

2009

CNN / Via youtube.com

2013

CNN / Via youtube.com

2017

EarthCam / Via earthcam.com
The Metro in D.C. noted the difference in passengers today compared to the 2013 inauguration.

Metro Ridership: As of 11am, 193k trips taken so far today. (11am 1/20/13 = 317k, 11am 1/20/09 = 513k, 11am 1/20/05 = 197k) #wmata
Metro @wmata

Metro Ridership: As of 11am, 193k trips taken so far today. (11am 1/20/13 = 317k, 11am 1/20/09 = 513k, 11am 1/20/05 = 197k) #wmata

12 p.m. ET

2009

C-SPAN / Via c-span.org

2013

C-SPAN / Via c-span.org
2017

EarthCam / Via earthcam.com

Despite the optics, the actual number of attendees at Trrump's Inauguration Day ceremony may never be confirmed.

According to the Associated Press, the National Park Service (NPS) had for decades provided head counts for events that took place at the National Mall.

But a 1995 dispute in numbers between the NPS and the organizers behind the Million Man March. After Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan threatened to sue the NPS for underestimating the number of people at the march, they discontinued their crowd-counting service.

BuzzFeed News will update this post frequently with more photo comparisons.

