Trump Denounces Anti-Semitism After A Spate Of Threats On Jewish Community Centers

The president’s comment came after 11 Jewish community centers received bomb threats, and a Jewish cemetery was vandalized.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced anti-Semitism after 11 Jewish community centers across the country received bomb threats, and vandals defaced more than 100 headstones at a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis over the weekend.

Trump and his administration had faced criticism for not taking a pointed stance on anti-Semitism — oftentimes failing to specifically mention the Jewish community when he condemned the attacks — and Monday’s bomb threats brought the total number this year in the US and Canada to 69.

“I will tell you that anti-Semitism is horrible and it’s going to stop. It has to stop,” Trump told MSNBC's Craig Melvin on Tuesday.

Asked if he was denouncing it once and for all, Trump replied, “Of course. I do it whenever I get a chance, I do it.”

Trump continued addressing the issue after taking a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC.

“The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,” he told reporters.

The recent spate of bomb threats began on Jan. 9; other incidents were recorded on Jan. 18 and 31, with more taking place Monday. All were found to be hoaxes.