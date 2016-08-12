Turns Out Mosquitoes Are Hardly Bothering Tourists At The Olympics

Several visitors told BuzzFeed News that the health risks concerning people leading up to the games haven't affected their experiences so far.

Despite the monthslong frenzy spurred by news of Zika — which flared up in Brazil in January and has since been called a global public health emergency — and concern over contaminated bodies of water, several people visiting Brazil have found a disparity between the hype leading up to the games and their actual experiences.

Hilda and Ronald Aarts began planning their trip to Rio as soon as the 2012 Olympics in London ended. The married couple from Schore, Netherlands, told BuzzFeed News that concerns over Zika and other viruses threw a temporary wrench into their plans.

“We really felt very bad because we had the tickets, the nice apartment, and you think, ‘Should I go? Should I not go?’” Hilda said.

But Ronald said they continued to follow announcements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which eventually assuaged their hesitation.

A BuzzFeed News report published the week before the games noted that while there were at least eight health risks to be aware of in Rio, ranging from contaminated water to the flu, Zika was not one of them.

“There’s always a risk going abroad. The danger starts soon as you leave your home,” Ronald said. “We’re used to some risk. We always make an evaluation of the pros and cons. And obviously, the pros won.” He added, “We’re here.”

Hilda said she and Ronald have been traveling the world for years and have encountered situations that posed greater health risks in other countries compared to Brazil. Neither one of them has gotten a single mosquito bite.

For younger travelers, though, it took a bit of effort to convince their parents to let them go.

Friends Yeri Olengue and Elizabeth Aremu from Dallas told BuzzFeed News that they jumped at the opportunity to simultaneously fulfill their lifelong goals of going to the Olympics and visiting a country they’d always been curious about. They bought tickets to the games a year and a half ago.

“But every week after that, my mom would ask, ‘Are you still going?’” said Olengue, 27. “Yes, I’m still going, Mom. This is a dream!”