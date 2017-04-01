Three People Have Been Charged Over That Massive Highway Fire In Atlanta

Although nobody was killed or injured, the incident caused a major interstate to collapse and will take months to rebuild.

Three people were arrested and charged Friday in connection with a huge fire that caused a major Atlanta highway to collapse on Thursday afternoon.

Nobody was killed or injured in the blaze, but officials have said it will take several months to restore the bridge in a city already plagued with dense traffic.

Fire Department spokesperson Sergeant Cortez Stafford told BuzzFeed News that investigators, along with the help of state fire marshals, have now identified the suspects as Basil Eleby, Barry Thomas, and Sophia Brauer.

Eleby, 39, “is the individual we are holding responsible for the fire and Fire Investigators believe it was set maliciously after questioning the suspect," Stafford said in an email.

He has been charged with first-degree criminal damage to property.

Thomas and Brauer each have been charged with criminal trespassing, the sergeant said.