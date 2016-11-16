This Lecturer Had A Psychiatric Evaluation After Tweeting About Shooting "Random White People"

The Rutgers college lecturer told BuzzFeed News that the tweet is "in my opinion not a threat."

New York police officers took a Rutgers University lecturer to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation Tuesday night after he tweeted a provocative question about the Second Amendment which authorities viewed as a threat to kill white people.

Kevin Allred, who is white, believes the inquiry was the result of him asking if conservatives would care as much about the Second Amendment if guns killed more white people.

"Will the 2nd amendment be as cool when i buy a gun and start shooting at random white people or no...?" read the original tweet, later deleted, according to a source familiar with the case.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that threatening language prompted the investigation.

"Rutgers police contacted the 94 Precinct and requested a wellness check be conducted on the professor based on comments he made in the classroom and on Twitter about killing white people," police said in a statement. "Based on these comments he was transported to Bellevue Hospital for psychological evaluation."