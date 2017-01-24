The Limo Set On Fire During The Inauguration Protests Belonged To An Immigrant

"They have all the right to go out and protest and have their voice heard, but destroying property does not do anything better," the owner said. A spokesperson for the DC Fire Department told BuzzFeed News that the vehicle “was a total loss.”

The limousine set on fire by protesters during President Trump’s inauguration on Friday belonged to a Muslim immigrant who told BuzzFeed News he is now struggling to cover tens of thousands of dollars lost in the damage.

Muhammad Ashraf, the owner of Nationwide Chauffeured Services, told BuzzFeed News he had been looking forward to an uptick in business during and after the presidential inauguration, but now estimates he could lose somewhere between $70,000 and $100,000 because of the fire.

"They have all the right to go out and protest and have their voice heard, but destroying property does not do anything better," he said.

More than 200 people were arrested that day and charged with rioting.



Ashraf, who has been in business for about 25 years, said he is used to seeing protests in the city, but never worried one of his vehicles would be damaged in the protests.

"Never something like this, never," he said.

The total amount of damages to the limousine remains unknown, but a spokesperson for the DC Fire Department told BuzzFeed News that the vehicle “was a total loss.”

Besides the damage to the vehicle, Ashraf said he will also be losing money from the events that had already been booked with the now-destroyed limousine. Although January is often a quiet month for business, he said the week of and following a presidential inauguration, he might book an average six events a week.

The limo driver, Luis Villaroal, recalled the incident to Fox 5 in DC.

“Then they went and smashed another window of the SUV that was behind me. When I opened the door, I saw a small flame already on the carpet. I step on it, pull it off, take the flare out, smash it on the floor and that’s it,” he added.