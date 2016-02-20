BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Kanye West Breaking Up Paparazzi Fights Is Apparently A Thing Now

celebrity

Kanye West Breaking Up Paparazzi Fights Is Apparently A Thing Now

The Life Of...paparazzi intervention?

By Tamerra Griffin

Headshot of Tamerra Griffin

Tamerra Griffin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 20, 2016, at 3:07 p.m. ET

Between maintaining a consistently controversial Twitter account, showing at New York Fashion Week, and dropping an album, Kanye West has been anything but complacent lately.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

But the Chicago-bred rapper/designer/producer/mogul might need to add one more skill to his title: peacemaker.

Dimitrios Kambouris

A moment captured by TMZ on Friday shows West breaking up a scuffle between two paparazzi camped outside an airport.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The clip shows Yeezy navigating a media frenzy when one photographer throws a punch at the guy next to him.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
TMZ / Via youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

The crowd opens up, and the same paparazzo then tries to kick the man.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
TMZ / Via youtube.com

“Bro, bro, bro! Come on, man,” West can be heard telling the paparazzo as Yeezy — wait for it — pulls the man toward him in an embrace to break up the fight.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
TMZ / Via youtube.com

“Hug it out,” he says, patting the angry man on the chest amid cheers.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
TMZ / Via youtube.com

West then continued to answer media questions and sign autographs. When one reporter asked if he and Kim Kardashian would have a third child, he said, “Perhaps.”

In reference to his tweet asking Mark Zuckerberg to basically invest $1 billion dollars into his ideas, he said he thought the Facebook founder "might help out."

ADVERTISEMENT

Never a dull moment with this guy, am I right?

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Kanye West Called Out Wiz Khalifa On Twitter And It Was Incredible

buzzfeed.com

Kanye West Just Spoke The Truth About College Textbooks

buzzfeed.com

42 Photos Of What It Looked Like Inside Kanye West’s Fashion Show

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT