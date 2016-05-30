Fugitive Who Allegedly Murdered His Pregnant Girlfriend Had Escaped To Mexico

The FBI said that authorities captured Philip Patrick Policarpio, 39, when he attempted to reenter the U.S. on May 29.

The FBI on Monday released more details on the capture of a suspect from its most wanted list, a man suspected of brutally murdering his pregnant girlfriend at an April gathering of friends in Los Angeles.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped Philip Patrick Policarpio, 39, at the San Ysidro border crossing at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday. According to an FBI press release sent to BuzzFeed News, Policarpio was driving a Ford truck which had license plates from Baja California, Mexico. He was accompanied by a 22-year-old woman.

Policarpio told officers that he was a Mexican citizen and had accidentally taken a wrong turn. He did not prove his identification at the time, but was later discovered to have multiple forms of false identification in his possession.

Border protection officers eventually fingerprinted and correctly identified Policarpio, who is an American citizen, then turned him over to the FBI.

“This was the second time Policarpio fled the country after being sought by the FBI and law enforcement for violent crimes committed in Los Angeles, and the public is safer now that he’s in custody again," said FBI Los Angeles Assistant Director Deirdre Fike in a statement.