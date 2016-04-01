Texas Woman Found Dead In A Car With Her Three Surviving Children

Authorities are still investigating the cause of death of Christine Thi Woo, who went missing with her children on March 30.

Texas police on Thursday evening found the body of a missing woman inside of a car and her three young children alive beside her. All four went missing on March 30.

In a statement, the Frisco Police Department announced that officers located the vehicle of 39-year-old Christine Thi Woo and her three children, aged 5, 3, and 1, in McKinney, Texas, around 6:30 p.m. on March 31.

Woo's 1-year-old daughter, 3-year-old son, and 5-year-old daughter were transported to a nearby hospital. The Collin County Medical Examiner will determine Woo's cause of death.

Earlier on March 31, Frisco police posted a video on its Facebook page that appeared to show Woo and her children entering a local store, and had asked for the public's help in finding the family.