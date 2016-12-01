Tacoma Police Officer Fatally Shot In Hours-Long Domestic Standoff

The suspect was later shot and killed by police while the Washington neighborhood was on lockdown.

A police officer was shot and killed in Tacoma, Washington during an hours-long standoff inside a home where a woman and two children were being held hostage Wednesday night.

The standoff continued after the Tacoma Police Department officer — a 45-year-old man who served on the force for 17 years — was shot, according to local news station KIRO 7.

The officer’s identity has not yet been disclosed, but Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell said during a press conference Thursday morning that he had been rushed to the hospital to undergo emergency surgery but later died.

“We’ve suffered a great loss, and I think the community has suffered a great loss,” Tacoma Police spokesperson Loretta Cool said in a brief press conference outside the hospital.

“Everyone on our police department knows everyone. And yes: Everybody will feel it,” she added.

According to local news station KING 5, the officer responded to a domestic violence call in the eastern Tacoma neighborhood around 4 p.m. Wednesday and the officer was shot between 5:00 and 5:30 p.m.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire exchange before and after the officer was shot. In one video taken from a neighbor’s roof, several rounds of shots can be heard.