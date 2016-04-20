21-Year-Old Swiss Snowboarding Champion Killed By An Avalanche

Estelle Balet, a 21-year-old, decorated Swiss snowboarder, died Tuesday after being overtaken by an avalanche in the Swiss Alps.

Balet, who won the Freeride World Tour this year, had been snowboarding in the Orsieres region of Valais, Switzerland, on April 19, when an avalanche hit, according to a statement by Valais police.

Swiss authorities received a call about the incident around 8 a.m. local time, and immediately airlifted a rescue team to the site.

They quickly recovered Balet's body, but declared her dead on the scene after multiple attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.



Freeride World Tour, who sponsored Balet, said in a statement, “Estelle Balet was a naturally gifted shining star and demonstrated remarkable talent as she quickly became a household name on the Freeride World Tour, bringing home her second title as World Champion just a few weeks ago in Verbier.”