South Carolina Police Officer Killed By 17-Year-Old Gang Member During Chase

The suspect, identified as Deontea Perry Mackey, later shot and killed himself.

A 28-year-old police officer from South Carolina was fatally shot Friday afternoon while pursuing a suspect who then took his own life.

According to the Greenville Police Department, Officer Allen Lee Jacobs was part of a team involved in a foot chase on Friday afternoon with a suspect authorities later identified as Deontea Perry Mackey, 17.

A spokesperson for the department told BuzzFeed News on Saturday that the officers "made contact with Mackey with knowledge that he was attempting to purchase a firearm."

During the pursuit, Mackey began firing at the officers. Jacobs, who had been at the police department for four and a half years, was struck multiple times, despite having worn a bulletproof vest.

"At this time, we do not believe any of the officers returned fire," the police department's statement noted.

As the other officers began to close in on Mackey, he shot himself and was pronounced dead on the scene.