Solange Knowles Said White Women Threw A Lime At Her For Dancing At A Concert

“Let me tell you about why black girls / women are so angry,” the singer tweeted Friday night.

Knowles had taken her 11-year-old son, his friend, and her husband to see electronic band Kraftwerk perform in New Orleans, where the family lives.

She said that she was “very excited to dance and enjoy a band I love” and to explain to her son that several hip-hop artists have sampled from the German band.

Out of the approximately 1,500 people in attendance that night, Knowles noted that she and her group comprised “4 of about 20 black concert goers” at the venue.