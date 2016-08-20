Snoop Dogg Accidentally Made Everyone Think This Rower Won A Silver Medal Chierika Ukogu of Nigeria actually placed 20th, but still has an awesome Olympics story. Twitter

Snoop Dogg took to Instagram on Friday to show support for 23-year-old Nigerian rower Chierika Ukogu, whom he thought won a silver medal in the women’s single sculls event. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Philipp Schmidli / Getty Images

Turns out, Ukogu didn’t come in second; she came in 20th. She tweeted her result on Aug. 13, too. 😰 finished 20th overall at the Olympic Games with a time of 7:44, 10 seconds faster than my PR from quarterfinals! #blessed #NGR #rowing

To be fair, Snoop’s mistake was understandable. Ukogu competed in one of six finals for the rowing competition. In her group, Final D, she did come in second, but after compiling the race times across all of the final groups, she came out ranked 20th.

Even a quick Google Search for her name shows that she came in second place. Google / Via google.com

*BUT* the Olympic rower still has an impressive story of how she got to the Games. Ukogu, who was born to Nigerian parents and raised in Philadelphia, raised money to row in Rio through a GoFundMe campaign. Damien Meyer / Getty Images

“I am not receiving any financial support from the Nigerian Rowing Federation, so my dream relies on your generousity!” she wrote on her fundraising page. She added that the $15,000 she requested would go toward travel and entry costs to the Olympics, uniforms, and boats.

The Stanford graduate put her medical school aspirations on hold to compete in the Olympics. Now that she’s finished, though, it’s back to the grind. from rio to med school #thatwasfast #backonthegrind



