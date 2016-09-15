Sandra Bland's Mother Calls $1.9 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit Settlement "Monumental"

The deal will also include sweeping changes to police practices in Waller County, Texas.

The family of Sandra Bland, a black woman who died in police custody after being arrested and jailed at a traffic stop in Texas last year, has reached a $1.9 million settlement in a federal wrongful death lawsuit.

After being detained for three days at Waller County Jail, Bland was found hanging in her jail cell with a trash bag wrapped around her neck. Her death was ultimately ruled a suicide, but those close to her continue to speculate on the cause of death.

In addition to the compensation, the settlement includes significant changes to law enforcement practices, from an on-call nurse stationed at the jail to electronic cell checks.

Bland’s mother, Geneva Reed-Veal, and the family’s attorney, Cannon Lambert, said the deal was significant for a number of reasons.