Olympic Committee Supports Russian Track And Field Ban After Doping Scandal

Support from the International Olympic Committee was the last chance Russian athletes had of competing in the Rio Games.

Russia's track and field team on Friday was effectively banned from the Rio Olympics this summer amid doubts that the nation has done enough to address its far-reaching athlete doping scandal.



The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on Friday upheld its decision to suspend the All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) in light of the doping conspiracy that surfaced in 2012 at the Summer Olympics in London.

On Saturday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that it "welcomes and supports the IAAF's strong stance against doping."

"The IOC Executive Board, in a telephone conference today, emphasized that it fully respects the IAAF position," the board said in a statement. "The eligibility of athletes in any international competition including the Olympic Games is a matter for the respective International Federation."

Now, unless the IAAF reverses its decision and reinstates Russia’s membership, all of the nation's track and field athletes will be barred from competing in this year's games in Rio de Janeiro.



The Russian Ministry was “extremely disappointed” with the IAAF’s decision, according to a statement to BuzzFeed News.

“Clean athletes’ dreams are being destroyed because of the reprehensible behavior of other athletes and officials," the ministry said. "They have sacrificed years of their lives striving to compete at the Olympics and now that sacrifice looks likely to be wasted."

Russian President Vladimir Putin also called the ruling unfair.

