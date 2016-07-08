Here Is How People Are Reacting To The Dallas Police Shootings

BuzzFeed News

"Then all the colors will bleed into one, bleed into one."

By Tamerra Griffin

Headshot of Tamerra Griffin

Tamerra Griffin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 8, 2016, at 4:21 p.m. ET

On Thursday night, a sniper opened fire during a peaceful protest in downtown Dallas, killing five officers and wounding seven others.

Lm Otero / AP Photo

The suspect, identified by authorities as 25-year-old Micah Johnson, was also killed in the shooting after an hours-long standoff with police, which ended after a robot-controlled bomb was detonated and killed him.

The attack in Dallas comes one day after a black man named Philando Castile was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop in Minnesota, the aftermath of which was posted to Facebook Live by his girlfriend, Diamond "Lavish" Reynolds.

A day earlier, another black man, Alton Sterling, was shot and killed by police while selling CDs outside a convenience store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Dallas Police Chief David Brown said Friday that the shooter told negotiators repeatedly that he was upset with the recent police-involved shootings.

Here is how some people on Twitter have responded to the Dallas police shootings.

Twitter: @RichardTrumka
Twitter: @BettyBowers
Twitter: @SpeakerRyan
Twitter: @billclinton
Twitter: @SaulWilliams
Twitter: @caroletarrant
Twitter: @claireballor
Twitter: @lovingreigns_xo
Twitter: @kharyp
Twitter: @KristinDavis
Twitter: @chikaoduah
Twitter: @TheDailyShow
Twitter: @AfricanaCarr
Twitter: @alwaystheself
