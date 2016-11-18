Trump Nominates Sen. Jeff Sessions For Attorney General And Rep. Mike Pompeo For CIA Director

Sessions has said he supports a temporary ban on Muslims, while Pompeo is a staunch opponent of the Iran deal.

President-elect Donald Trump on Friday has nominated US Senator from Alabama Jeff Sessions to the attorney general post in his cabinet, and US Representative Mike Pompeo as director of the CIA.

"President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced that he intends to nominate U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions to serve as Attorney General and U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency," read a statement from Trump's transition team.



Pompeo has reportedly accepted the nomination, NBC News reported.

Both nominees will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

Trump met with Sessions, a Republican, at Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday, and was pleased with his past experience, according to a statement from his transition team.

“While nothing has been finalized and he is still talking with others as he forms his cabinet, the President-elect has been unbelievably impressed with Senator Sessions and his phenomenal record as Alabama's Attorney General and US Attorney,” the statement read.

“It is no wonder the people of Alabama re-elected him without opposition.”

Sessions, who was among the first US senators to endorse the president-elect, served as Alabama attorney general in 1994 and was elected to the US Senate in 1996.

In 1986, when he was a US attorney, Sessions ran for a federal judge position but was ultimately rejected after employees and other colleagues alleged that he had made racist statements about civil rights groups.

Thomas Figures, who at the time worked in Sessions’ office, testified at one of the 1986 Senate Judiciary Committee hearings that Sessions had called organizations like the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) “un-American.”

Figures, who is black, also said that Sessions had called him “boy” on multiple occasions, and made jokes about the Ku Klux Klan.

He said that he did not come forward about Sessions’s statements earlier because he feared retaliation.

"I felt that if I had said anything or reacted in a manner in which I thought appropriate, I thought I would be fired,” he said at the hearing, according to CNN.

Sessions denied the allegations, but the Senate Judiciary Committee ultimately voted against his appointment, 10–8.

In Friday's statement, Trump said that Sessions "is a world-class legal mind and considered a truly great Attorney General and U.S. Attorney in the state of Alabama."

Trump added that Sessions is "greatly admired by legal scholars and virtually everyone who knows him.”

Sessions said in the transition team's statement that he was humbled to have been nominated.

"With the support of my Senate colleagues, I will give all my strength to advance the Department's highest ideals," he said. "I enthusiastically embrace President-elect Trump's vision for ‘one America,’ and his commitment to equal justice under law."