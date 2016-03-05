Pope “Profoundly Saddened” By Yemen Attack That Killed Four Nuns

Pope Francis has been left "shocked and profoundly saddened" by an attack on an elderly home in Yemen on Friday that killed four nuns and 12 other people, the Vatican said Saturday.

On Friday, an unknown number of gunmen entered the facility, located in the southern city of Aden, and handcuffed victims before shooting them in the head. The gunmen's identities have not been announced.

According to Catholic information service Agenzia Fides, two of the nuns were from Rwanda, one was from Kenya, and one was from India.