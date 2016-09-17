Officers Find Letter Titled "Doom" From Philadelphia Gunman After Rampage

The gunman, who was later shot and killed by police, unloaded well over 40 rounds at two officers and four civilians Friday night.

A gunman shot and injured two Philadelphia police officers Friday night during an ambush that ultimately left two people dead — a civilian and the suspect — and three other civilians wounded in what has been called the most violent act the city has seen in a long time.

The shooter has been identified by authorities as 25-year-old Nicholas Glenn from West Philadelphia.

Officers uncovered a letter titled "Doom" at the scene of the shooting in which Glenn said he hated police and probation officers, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross Jr. told reporters on Saturday afternoon.

The rampage began around 11:18 p.m. as Sgt. Sylvia Young was sitting in her patrol car when Glenn walked up and fired approximately 18 rounds into the vehicle, Ross said.

One or two of the rounds lodged in her bulletproof vest, and two others struck her weapon twice, likely disabling it, Ross said.

"I don't know if she would have been able to return fire if she had to," he added.

Young was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers in the area heard the gunshots and began to chase Glenn, Ross said.