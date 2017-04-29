BuzzFeed News

Just A Bunch Of Truly Awesome Signs From The People's Climate March

"Treat the planet like it's Earth not Uranus."

By Tamerra Griffin

Posted on April 29, 2017, at 5:21 p.m. ET

Thousands of people all over the world hit the streets Saturday to participate in the People's Climate March, a protest against President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies on the environment.

Nurphoto / Getty Images

The administration's latest move came late Friday night, when the Environmental Protection Agency scrubbed the climate change section from its website as part of the agency's "new direction under President Donald Trump."

From Amsterdam to Washington, DC, here are some of the powerful signs people held as they marched for climate awareness.

1.

Oakland #climatemarch signs are on point! Trump wants to cut EPA budget by 31%, we say RESIST!! #resistoften
Ryan Schleeter @Ryschlee

Oakland #climatemarch signs are on point! Trump wants to cut EPA budget by 31%, we say RESIST!! #resistoften

2.

Marc Piscotty / Getty Images
3.

Instagram
instagram.com

4.

Leonardo DiCaprio joined protesters in DC.
AFP / Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio joined protesters in DC.

5.

People really got creative with their signs today. #ClimateMarch
Greenpeace USA @greenpeaceusa

People really got creative with their signs today. #ClimateMarch

6.

Instagram
Instagram: @richardbranson
7.

Nurphoto / Getty Images

8.

Today's #climatemarch signs
Angela Lynn @LynnforVirginia

Today's #climatemarch signs

9.

Courtesy of Michele Baer

10.

Instagram
Instagram: @lexlakey
11.

Jason Connolly / AFP / Getty Images

12.

Instagram
Instagram: @mcgovernmyra

13.

Nurphoto / Getty Images

14.

Instagram
Instagram: @jimmyfelter
15.

Joshua Lott / AFP / Getty Images

16.

#climatemarch
Scott Krein @scottkrein

#climatemarch

17.

Best sign I've seen so far #climatemarch #mepolitics
Maitri Chittidi @MChittidi

Best sign I've seen so far #climatemarch #mepolitics

18.

Joshua Lott / AFP / Getty Images
19.

A kindred spirit. We both hard signs about oil #climatemarch Boston. #PeoplesClimate
Linda Pehlke @LindaPehlke

A kindred spirit. We both hard signs about oil #climatemarch Boston. #PeoplesClimate

20.

#climatemarch how many trees and plastic was use to make signs. Plastic does not decomposed and ppl wooden sticks,… https://t.co/YmRoKfXjrs
Edwin washington @Edwinw_1997

#climatemarch how many trees and plastic was use to make signs. Plastic does not decomposed and ppl wooden sticks,… https://t.co/YmRoKfXjrs

21.

Joshua Lott / AFP / Getty Images
