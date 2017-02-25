Donald Trump Tweeted About Crowd Sizes And Bernie Sanders Knew What To Do
President Donald Trump on Saturday morning tweeted that his supporters should have their own rally, and suggested it would be “the biggest of them all!”
And then Bernie Sanders got into the mix:
People were there for the senator's clapback:
Trump — and top administration aides — have repeatedly made false statements about the number of attendees at his inauguration ceremony.
Photo comparisons between Trump’s inauguration and both of former President Barack Obama’s show that the former received less foot traffic.
