Donald Trump Tweeted About Crowd Sizes And Bernie Sanders Knew What To Do

[Insert joke about bringing the bern.]

By Tamerra Griffin

Tamerra Griffin

Posted on February 25, 2017, at 10:43 a.m. ET

President Donald Trump on Saturday morning tweeted that his supporters should have their own rally, and suggested it would be “the biggest of them all!”

Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all!
And then Bernie Sanders got into the mix:

.@realDonaldTrump They did. It wasn't.
“@realDonaldTrump They did. It wasn’t,” Sanders tweeted, along with a photo of the crowd at Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 next to a photo of the much larger crowd at the Women's March the following day.

People were there for the senator's clapback:



Trump — and top administration aides — have repeatedly made false statements about the number of attendees at his inauguration ceremony.

Photo comparisons between Trump’s inauguration and both of former President Barack Obama’s show that the former received less foot traffic.

