People Love This Video Of A Young Latina Sticking Up For A Woman In A Headscarf Being Harassed

“You are a grown woman. Suck it up, and you defend your brothers and sisters.”

People have been applauding a young Latina who intervened when a woman in a headscarf was being harassed on the subway in New York City.

Most of the exchange was captured on video and posted to Facebook, gaining more than 1.3 million views.



Tracey Tong, who identifies as Chinese Peruvian, told BuzzFeed News that she was on her way to work when she saw an older woman yelling at a black woman wearing a headscarf and carrying a briefcase.

“Why are you here? Why are you in this country?” the older woman can be heard asking in the video.

Tong, 23, said that before the video begins, she had also heard the older woman ask, “What’s in there?” as she motioned to the other woman’s briefcase.

Two other people, a man and another woman, attempted to speak to the woman before Tong stepped in. When the man tried to intervene, the woman assumed he was with the woman she was yelling at, and turned on him, too.

“You’re not with us,” the older woman continued. “And maybe they’re not taking them back. I know nobody [is] taking them back. And that’s a shame,” she added.

The woman standing nearby pleaded, “Would you mind stop[ping]? We don’t want to listen anymore.”

But the older woman lashed out at her, too, and told her, “No. You don’t understand. You’re not even from here.”