The Creator Of Disney's Only Cartoon With A Black Female Star Explains The Show's Fate

The Creator Of Disney's Only Cartoon With A Black Female Star Explains The Show's Fate

Fans used the hashtag #RenewDocMcStuffins to spread the word about the show’s importance. The creator and Disney Junior have clarified that there is no word on Season 5, but that's not abnormal for a show on the network.

By Tamerra Griffin

Tamerra Griffin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on July 6, 2016, at 6:11 p.m. ET

Posted on July 2, 2016, at 2:10 p.m. ET

Doc McStuffins is a hugely popular Disney show featuring a young, black, female doctor for sick toys and dolls. And with the show's fate in jeopardy, comedian W. Kamau Bell started a Twitter campaign to help the show get renewed for Season 5.

Comedian W. Kamau Bell tweeted Friday evening that the show had yet to be confirmed for Season 5.

In a piece he wrote for the LA Review of Books in October 2015, Bell called the show’s protagonist, Dottie “Doc” McStuffins, “the Olivia Pope of children’s television.”

Bell, who currently hosts a show called United Shades of America on CNN, urged people to tweet at the network using the hashtag #RenewDocMcStuffins.

People began sharing photos of their children and other testimonies speaking to the show's influence.

The show’s executive producer and writer, Chris Nee, showed her appreciation on Twitter. She said that “creating Doc McStuffins has been the greatest joy of my life.”

On July 6, Disney Junior announced the show's Season 4 premiere date, but Essence reported that the show had been renewed.

They included the following statements from Disney:

"We'll be delivering more Doc McStuffins episodes, beloved characters and great stories, for a long time to come! We're in the midst of production on Season 4 which introduces a new setting, 'McStuffins Toy Hospital,' new music and new characters in addition to Doc, Stuffy, Lambie, Hallie ,and other established, popular characters. A touring children's museum exhibit launches at the Indianapolis Children's Museum in August."

"We have a long term content plan in place and are in production on season four which will deliver new episodes through late 2017/early 2018, bringing us to a total of 120 episodes. We will make a determination about going beyond this number of episodes at the appropriate time during the production process."

Nee then tweeted to clarify the show still hasn't been renewed for a fifth season.

A representative for Disney Junior confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the show has not yet been renewed for Season 5. But that's not unusual for the channel.

Nee later tweeted her appreciation to those who supported the #RenewDocMcStuffins movement and to Disney, which, she noted, typically only runs its series for four seasons.

UPDATE

This post has been updated with the erroneous report that the show was renewed for Season 5, Nee's response, and her latest tweet about Doc McStuffins' fate, stating her appreciation for Disney Junior and the fans.


