The Creator Of Disney's Only Cartoon With A Black Female Star Explains The Show's Fate

Fans used the hashtag #RenewDocMcStuffins to spread the word about the show’s importance. The creator and Disney Junior have clarified that there is no word on Season 5, but that's not abnormal for a show on the network.

Seriously, if you love #DocMcStuffins as much as my family, tell @DisneyJunior to #RenewDocMcStuffins!

Doc McStuffins is a hugely popular Disney show featuring a young, black, female doctor for sick toys and dolls. And with the show's fate in jeopardy, comedian W. Kamau Bell started a Twitter campaign to help the show get renewed for Season 5.

Comedian W. Kamau Bell tweeted Friday evening that the show had yet to be confirmed for Season 5.

In a piece he wrote for the LA Review of Books in October 2015, Bell called the show’s protagonist, Dottie “Doc” McStuffins, “the Olivia Pope of children’s television.”



Bell, who currently hosts a show called United Shades of America on CNN, urged people to tweet at the network using the hashtag #RenewDocMcStuffins.