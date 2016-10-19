Here Are Photos Of The Once-Conjoined Baby Twins After Separation Surgery

After undergoing additional procedures to reconstruct their skulls, Anias and Jadon McDonald are now on the road to recovery as individuals.

Nicole McDonald, the boys’ mother, posted the first photo of Jadon a few hours after surgeons finished their long procedure early on Oct. 14 at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx in New York City.

“When they told me they were wheeling Jadon up first, it took me a second to comprehend,” Nicole wrote. “I actually asked why they rearranged the room because I hadn't really internalized the idea that there would be 2 beds in here.”

The twins’ craniopagus surgery (defined as a procedure that separates two people who have been joined at the cranium) ended after 2 a.m. on Oct. 14, but they each had to undergo additional operations as individuals to reconstruct their skulls.

“The boys have a lot of healing to do,” said James T. Goodrich , M.D., Ph.D., D.Sci. (Hon.), director, Pediatric Neurosurgery, CHAM and professor, Clinical Neurological Surgery, Pediatrics and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

“This was unexpectedly one of the hardest cases I have ever worked on. We knew they shared an area of fused brain, but we did not know how complicated it would be until we looked inside. I am relieved that the procedure was successful."