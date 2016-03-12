This Olympic-Bound Fencer Was Told To Remove Her Hijab For A SXSW Photo

Ibtihaj Muhammad said Saturday that a South by Southwest official “insisted” she remove her head covering, despite her protesting she wears the garment for religious reasons.

An internationally ranked saber fencer on Saturday said that she was asked to remove her hijab in order to take a photo for a badge at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas.

Even after I explained it was for religious reasons, he insisted I had to remove my hijab for the photo to receive my badge #SXSW2016

Thennnnn I was given the wrong ID! From now on my name is Tamir & I work for Time Warner Inc #SXSW2016

Minutes later, Muhammad tweeted a photo of a conference badge she ultimately received that did have her photo with headscarf but carried the incorrect name.

"I did not remove my hijab at any point during SXSW," Muhammed said to BuzzFeed News.

In a statement sent to BuzzFeed News, a SXSW representative said they were embarrassed by the incident:

When attendees arrive at the 10-day conference (which focuses on music, film, and interactive media), they are instructed to hand over a form of identification in order to receive their badge.

While there are no rules explicitly forbidding participants from wearing hijab or any other religious-based headcovering, there is a general regulation against hats.