The Obamas' White House Farewell Party Was One Big Star-Studded Spectacular
It looked lit AF.
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama hosted their farewell party at the White House on Friday night. Judging by those invited, it basically looked like a red-carpet event.
The star-studded guest list included celebrities like Nick Jonas, who looked dapper in his suit and turtleneck.
Kelly Rowland also showed up and took this cute photo with fellow famous pals TV personality La La Anthony, actor Terrence J, and rapper Wale.
Chance the Rapper was hype to attend.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Grammy-nominated artist met up with invitee Rev. Al Sharpton on the way there, too.
Jordin Sparks was all smiles at the White House with her plus-one: Her dad. 💞
Robert De Niro was also there, along with filmmaker Ken Burns and actor Jason Sudeikis.
So were David Letterman, former US Representative from Arizona Gabby Giffords, and singer Gloria Estefan.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jay Pharoah also had a dope group photo with Usher, Kelly, Wale, and La La Anthony.
According to reports from ABC News, People magazine, and tweets from CNN reporter Betsy Klein, other celebrities who attended the president’s party included Tracee Ellis Ross, George and Amal Clooney, Meryl Streep, Lena Dunham, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Sir Paul McCartney, Steve Harvey, Tyler Perry, Al Roker, Anna Wintour, Gloria Estefan, Jon Hamm, Stevie Wonder, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Magic Johnson, Bradley Cooper, Robin Roberts, and Chris Rock.
Quite the party!
-
Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based Nairobi, Kenya.
Contact Tamerra Griffin at tamerra.griffin@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.