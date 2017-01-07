BuzzFeed News

The Obamas' White House Farewell Party Was One Big Star-Studded Spectacular

It looked lit AF.

By Tamerra Griffin

Posted on January 7, 2017, at 4:26 p.m. ET

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama hosted their farewell party at the White House on Friday night. Judging by those invited, it basically looked like a red-carpet event.

The star-studded guest list included celebrities like Nick Jonas, who looked dapper in his suit and turtleneck.

Kelly Rowland also showed up and took this cute photo with fellow famous pals TV personality La La Anthony, actor Terrence J, and rapper Wale.

Chance the Rapper was hype to attend.

Obama Going Away Party. I'm charged up. 💪🏾💪🏾✊🏾✊🏾👔🍾👶🏾💯
Lil Chano From 79th @chancetherapper

Obama Going Away Party. I'm charged up. 💪🏾💪🏾✊🏾✊🏾👔🍾👶🏾💯

The Grammy-nominated artist met up with invitee Rev. Al Sharpton on the way there, too.

In DC I ran into @chancetherapper , a powerful and gifted artist. He's on me about doing a movie about my life stor… https://t.co/xKUALckWhP
Reverend Al Sharpton @TheRevAl

In DC I ran into @chancetherapper , a powerful and gifted artist. He's on me about doing a movie about my life stor… https://t.co/xKUALckWhP

Jordin Sparks was all smiles at the White House with her plus-one: Her dad. 💞

Robert De Niro was also there, along with filmmaker Ken Burns and actor Jason Sudeikis.

More @WhiteHouse arrivals: Jason Sudeikis, Robert De Niro, Ken Burns, al sharpton, Jordin Sparks
Betsy Klein @betsy_klein

More @WhiteHouse arrivals: Jason Sudeikis, Robert De Niro, Ken Burns, al sharpton, Jordin Sparks

So were David Letterman, former US Representative from Arizona Gabby Giffords, and singer Gloria Estefan.

Here comes @GloriaEstefan to the @WhiteHouse
Betsy Klein @betsy_klein

Here comes @GloriaEstefan to the @WhiteHouse

Jay Pharoah also had a dope group photo with Usher, Kelly, Wale, and La La Anthony.

“All that Ebony at the White House Ayyyyyyyeeeee..We looking like the last episode of 106 & Park out this Bih 😂😂,” he wrote.

According to reports from ABC News, People magazine, and tweets from CNN reporter Betsy Klein, other celebrities who attended the president’s party included Tracee Ellis Ross, George and Amal Clooney, Meryl Streep, Lena Dunham, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Sir Paul McCartney, Steve Harvey, Tyler Perry, Al Roker, Anna Wintour, Gloria Estefan, Jon Hamm, Stevie Wonder, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Magic Johnson, Bradley Cooper, Robin Roberts, and Chris Rock.

Quite the party!

