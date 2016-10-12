Obama Gave Himself A "Sulfur Test" After A Trump Supporter Called Him A Demon "I mean, c'mon, people!" he said during a North Carolina rally. Twitter

Obama responded Tuesday to a radio host's comments that he and the Clintons were demons who smelled of sulfur. Speaking about the importance of understanding the relationship between diversity and democracy, Obama said at a Clinton campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, "there's only one candidate in this race who understands that democracy in a big, diverse country doesn't work if you constantly demonize each other.

"And I mean that literally, by the way. I was reading the other day: There's a guy on the radio — who, apparently Trump appears on his show frequently — said me and Hillary are demons. Said we smell like sulfur. Ain't that somethin'?"

The commander-in-chief then sniffed himself and laughed. "Now...I mean, c'mon people. Democracy does not work if you just say stuff like that." C-SPAN / Via c-span.org

InfoWars radio show host and Trump supporter Alex Jones unleashed the diatribe on Monday, saying that Obama and the Clintons were demons, citing "high-up folks."

"I'm never a lesser-of-two-evils person, but with Hillary, there's not even the same universe," Jones said. "She is an abject, psychopathic, demon from hell that as soon as she gets into power is going to try to destroy the planet." He also said there are "dozens of videos and photos of Obama having flies land on him indoors, at all times of year, and he'll be next to a hundred people and no one has flies land on them." Then he talked about how they smell. "I'm told her and Obama just stink, stink, stink, stink. You can't wash that evil off, man," Jones said. "And they say listen, she's a frickin' demon and she stinks and so does Obama. I go, like what? Sulfur. They smell like hell."