NRA Endorses Donald Trump For President

NRA Executive Director Chris Cox also took aim at Clinton, the Democratic frontrunner in the presidential race. The "damage done by her policies and Supreme Court picks will destroy individual freedoms," he said, adding that the organization's 5 million members "have to unite right now" behind Trump.

“We will save our freedom, and America truly will be great again,” LaPierre said.

Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president and CEO of the NRA, said during his address that the Republican presumptive presidential nominee offered a new vision for the nation, and lambasted Hillary Clinton and President Obama for their stances on gun control.

Trump, who has been a longstanding member of the NRA, talked about the importance of upholding the second amendment, and said that the right to bear arms was "under a threat like never before."

He reflected on the terrorist attacks in Paris and San Bernardino, and said that if the people under attack had been armed, the shooters could have been stopped sooner.

"If I took a couple of these people over here," Trump said, gesturing to a group in the crowd wearing Make America Great Again caps, "there wouldn't have been hundreds killed" in Paris.

He called Clinton the most anti-gun, anti-Second Amendment candidate in a presidential election, and accused her of wanting to release violent criminals from jail through her stance on gun control.

The presumed Republican nominee also stressed the importance of this year's election because of the number of potentially open seats on the Supreme Court. He reiterated the list of 11 possible nominees, and urged Clinton to release a similar list.

The NRA will meet with Trump and some members of Congress next week to discuss Second Amendment issues, focusing particularly on hunting and sporting communities.



