Novak Djokovic’s Grand Slam Quest Ends With Wimbledon Upset

Novak Djokovic, the number one ranked men’s tennis player in the world, lost to a 28th-ranked opponent at Wimbledon on Saturday, bringing his quest for a Grand Slam sweep to an end.

Djokovic, from Serbia, has won both the Australian and French Opens this year. In 2015, he was seeking to become the first man since 1969 to win all four Grand Slam titles in a calendar year.

Upset of the tournament. It's a thumbs up from Djokovic as Querrey ends the Serbian's calendar Grand Slam dream https://t.co/bvqh5u10Oh

But he lost 7-6 6-1 3-6 7-6 on Saturday evening to American Sam Querrey. It was Djokovic’s first defeat since the 2015 French Open final.

The match was studded with rain delays, which Querrey said may have helped him come back from Novak’s initial lead.

"He came out and got the first four games, fortunately for me we had another rain delay and I got to regroup,” Querrey told the BBC.



“I'm just taking it one round at a time, I'm not even sure who I'm playing next," he added.

“[Querrey] played a terrific match,” Djokovic told reporters in his post-match press conference. “He served great, as he usually does … He just overpowered me.”