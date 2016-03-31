No Sexual Assault Charges For Man Accused Of Groping 15-Year-Old At Trump Rally

Wisconsin police said Thursday that the girl may instead face disorderly misconduct charges for punching him.

Authorities said Thursday that they will not pursue sexual assault charges against the man accused of groping a 15-year-old girl as she protested a Donald Trump rally in Wisconsin. Instead, they said, the girl may face disorderly conduct charges for punching him in the face.

Janesville Police Chief David Moore said during a news conference that investigators viewed several videos of the confrontation that occurred on Tuesday and interviewed 13 witnesses, including the accused man, 59-year-old Daniel Crandall. But they ultimately found no evidence to support allegations that the girl, who has asked to be identified as Alex, was sexually assaulted.

Moore said that during her interview with police, Alex said she had been "touched" and "felt pressure in the breast area."

The police chief played one of the videos Janesville detectives viewed, and noted several times that the incident occurred in "close quarters."