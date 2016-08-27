Nate Parker: "I’m A Flawed Man, But I’m Willing To Try To Get Better"

The filmmaker has given his most candid interview since rape allegations against him resurfaced.

Birth of a Nation actor, director, and producer Nate Parker on Friday gave his most candid interview since rape allegations against him resurfaced this month in the mainstream media.

Parker spoke with Ebony magazine shortly after a screening of Birth of a Nation, which chronicles the life of Nat Turner and the historic slave rebellion he led, at the Merge Summit in Los Angeles on Friday.



The filmmaker and a friend, Birth of a Nation screenwriter Jean Celestin, were accused of raping a fellow Penn State student in 1999. While Parker was acquitted, Celestin was convicted, but later had his conviction overturned. News of the controversy roared back into the headlines in recent weeks amid anticipation of the film's release.

Parker had been criticized for two previous interviews he gave to Variety and Deadline that centered on the rape trial, and acknowledged Friday he had been speaking "speaking from a standpoint of ignorance."

“When I was first met with the news that this part of my past had come up, my knee-jerk reaction was selfish," he said. "I wasn’t thinking about even the potential hurt of others; I was thinking about myself."

Ebony senior digital editor Britni Danielle, who interviewed Parker, tweeted that her primary goal in the interview was to get him to elaborate on how he sees consent now compared to when he was 19 years old.



The 36-year-old admitted that when he was a teenager he had not once considered the definition of consent:

Back then, it felt like…I’ll say this: at 19, if a woman said no, no meant no. If she didn’t say anything and she was open, and she was down, it was like how far can I go? If I touch her breast and she’s down for me to touch her breast, cool. If I touch her lower, and she’s down and she’s not stopping me, cool. I’m going to kiss her or whatever. It was simply if a woman said no or pushed you away that was non-consent. Let me be the first to say, I can’t remember ever having a conversation about the definition of consent when I was a kid. I knew that no meant no, but that’s it. But, if she’s down, if she’s not saying no, if she’s engaged–and I’m not talking about, just being clear, any specific situation, I’m just talking about in general.

He also said that when he gave the Variety and Deadline interviews, he was not aware that the woman who accused him of rape in 1999 had since committed suicide.

According to Parker, “at the time of those two interviews — and one really just bit off the other — I didn’t know the status of the women. I didn’t know. I was acting as if I was the victim, and that’s wrong. I was acting as if I was the victim because I felt like, my only thought was I’m innocent and everyone needs to know.”