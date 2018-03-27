This Man Is Stuck In An Airport And The Entire Country Is Obsessed

Miguna Miguna is camped out at Nairobi's airport, denying he needs a visa to enter his own country, prompting fights between police, the government, and members of the press trying to cover the story.

NAIROBI — Kenya is currently transfixed by a two-day-long showdown at Nairobi’s airport between the police, immigration authorities, the local media, and a lawyer who was deported from Kenya after he conducted a swearing-in ceremony for an opposition leader.

The melée has since resulted in several journalists stepping down from their positions out of concern over press liberty, and has called into serious question the validity of a previous move toward unity between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

Miguna Miguna, the attorney who has been stuck at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport since Monday afternoon, has been at the center of a dramatic saga that began when he officiated Odinga becoming the self-proclaimed people’s president of Kenya at the end of January. He was charged with treason for the act and deported to Canada a week later, despite a court order that he remain in Kenya.

Miguna holds a Canadian passport, and the officials who kicked him out claimed that he could not be a citizen of both countries simultaneously. An attorney who specializes in constitutional law told BuzzFeed News last month that people born to Kenyan parents are granted citizenship at birth, and that the only way they could lose that status was if they denounced it.

Miguna challenged the constitutionality of his deportation, and on Feb. 15 the Kenyan high court ruled in his favor, declaring that the law enforcement officials were in contempt of court when they deported him.

The high court then said that Miguna’s rights had been violated when he was deported, and ordered the Department of Immigration to organize his return to Kenya so that he could physically appear in court to testify.

Miguna attempted to return to Kenya on Monday afternoon, but when his flight touched down and immigration authorities asked for his Canadian passport so they could give him a Kenyan visa, he refused.

He argued that as a Kenyan citizen he did not need a visa to enter his own country, despite having traveled to Kenya on his Canadian passport. The disagreement escalated into a scuffle between Miguna and immigration officials.

One video shows plainclothes officers abruptly apprehending Miguna.

