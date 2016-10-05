A Meteorologist Said Haitian Children Are Eating Trees And Causing Deforestation

“Even the kids there, they’re so hungry, they actually eat the trees,” The Weather Channel’s Jennifer Delgado said.

A meteorologist claimed in a weather segment about Hurricane Matthew that hungry Haitian children were eating trees and contributing to deforestation in the country.

Haiti and Cuba have been hit particularly hard by the storm, which has forced mass evacuations and has resulted in at least five deaths in Haiti.

During a weather segment Monday, The Weather Channel’s Jennifer Delgado talked about Hurricane Matthew’s path through Haiti, as well as the issue of deforestation the country faces.

Delgado first highlighted the differences in tree growth between Haiti and the Dominican Republic, with whom it shares a border.