McDonald’s Just Called Trump “A Disgusting Excuse Of A President” On Twitter
The tweet, briefly pinned to the fast food restaurant’s account, was quickly deleted (of course). Now the company says its Twitter account was compromised.
McDonald’s just called President Donald Trump “a disgusting excuse of a president” on Twitter, and said they “would love to have @BarackObama back.”
The tweet, which also accused Trump of having “tiny hands,” was briefly pinned to the top of McDonald's corporate account page. It has since been deleted.
The company later announced that Twitter had notified them that their account had been compromised.
But people on Twitter noticed the original tweet right away.
Others became immediately concerned about the company's social media manager.
Others got a hankering for the golden arches "all of a sudden."
BuzzFeed News has reached out to McDonald's and Twitter for comment.
