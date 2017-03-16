McDonald’s Just Called Trump “A Disgusting Excuse Of A President” On Twitter The tweet, briefly pinned to the fast food restaurant’s account, was quickly deleted (of course). Now the company says its Twitter account was compromised. Twitter

McDonald’s just called President Donald Trump “a disgusting excuse of a president” on Twitter, and said they “would love to have @BarackObama back.” Twitter / Via Twitter: @McDonaldsCorp

The tweet, which also accused Trump of having “tiny hands,” was briefly pinned to the top of McDonald's corporate account page. It has since been deleted.

The company later announced that Twitter had notified them that their account had been compromised. Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.





But people on Twitter noticed the original tweet right away. Wow, McDonalds got beef.

I'm loving it 🤣👍🍔🍟#McDonalds (ref https://t.co/QvE7ORyEkC)

McDonalds spittin' hot roasts https://t.co/7q3YPoKVvj

WENDY'S: Haha, totally roasted this guy on here for forgetting refrigerators exist. So edgy. MCDONALD'S: Hold my b… https://t.co/D1hyuRLYPd

Others became immediately concerned about the company's social media manager. A social media manager is totally getting fired today https://t.co/7pDPhwvUbE

When you know you're gonna get fired, but you wanna go down in a blaze of glory.

I get the feeling it was someone’s last day on McDonalds’ social media team today

Others got a hankering for the golden arches "all of a sudden." When you get that "What do you want from McDonalds" text from your mom

Might start eating at McDonalds again. lol @ tiny hands

Might eat @McDonalds today for lunch for that. Here's 2 u brave, unemployed, social media mgr! A nation turned its eyes to u for a moment.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to McDonald's and Twitter for comment.