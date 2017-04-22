These March For Science Signs Are So Wonderfully Nerdy
"The revolution will be peer-reviewed."
Scientists and their supporters held Marches for Science in cities around the world on Saturday amid a perceived hostility of the Trump administration to science.
Here are some of the most ingenious, witty, and delightfully nerdy signs on display around the world.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
32.
33.
34.
35.
36.
37.
38.
39.
40.
41.
42.
43.
44.
45.
46.
