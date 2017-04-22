These March For Science Signs Are So Wonderfully Nerdy

BuzzFeed News

"The revolution will be peer-reviewed."

By Tamerra Griffin

Tamerra Griffin

Posted on April 22, 2017, at 2:40 p.m. ET

Scientists and their supporters held Marches for Science in cities around the world on Saturday amid a perceived hostility of the Trump administration to science.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP / Getty Images

Here are some of the most ingenious, witty, and delightfully nerdy signs on display around the world.

1.

Sine game 💯
Alison Griswold @alisongriswold

Sine game 💯

2.

Courtesy of Joanna Cagan
3.

"Girls just wanna have funding" Sam Ritzer. Geology pjs student at Stanford #marchforscience #ScienceMarch
Nidhi Subbaraman @NidhiSubs

"Girls just wanna have funding" Sam Ritzer. Geology pjs student at Stanford #marchforscience #ScienceMarch

4.

David Zalubowski / AP

5.

Nominee for nerdiest sign #ScienceMarch
Virginia Hughes @virginiahughes

Nominee for nerdiest sign #ScienceMarch

6.

Allison Snow, a botanist from OSU. Her sign references the movie Martian #MarchForScience
Nidhi Subbaraman @NidhiSubs

Allison Snow, a botanist from OSU. Her sign references the movie Martian #MarchForScience

7.

Instagram
Instagram: @jamestownsilvercity

8.

David Gray / Reuters

9.

Francois Guillot / AFP / Getty Images

10.

Instagram
Instagram: @teresap12
11.

Cong Huang is a scientist at Regeneron. Scientists are usually "holed up in our labs, but it's important to march"… https://t.co/H0difPMweR
Virginia Hughes @virginiahughes

Cong Huang is a scientist at Regeneron. Scientists are usually "holed up in our labs, but it's important to march"… https://t.co/H0difPMweR

12.

#ScienceMarch "build this wall"
Virginia Hughes @virginiahughes

#ScienceMarch "build this wall"

13.

Instagram
Instagram: @loomar_87

14.

Susan Stevenson came to NYC from San Diego to #marchforscience
Virginia Hughes @virginiahughes

Susan Stevenson came to NYC from San Diego to #marchforscience

15.

Francois Guillot / AFP / Getty Images

16.

Instagram
Instagram: @aussielov

17.

Instagram
Instagram: @braedotcom

18.

Peter Aldhous
19.

Beautiful and meaningful signs at the #sciencemarchnyc #sciencemarch
Giovanna Serino @giovanna_serino

Beautiful and meaningful signs at the #sciencemarchnyc #sciencemarch

20.

Great signs at Springfield, MO Science March!
Denise F. @iam50fen

Great signs at Springfield, MO Science March!

21.

Instagram
Instagram: @otherdeirdre

22.

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images
23.

Markus Schreiber / AP

24.

#marginsci #sciencemarch
Azeen Ghorayshi @azeen

#marginsci #sciencemarch

25.

Instagram
Instagram: @j

26.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @robahalpin
27.

You thought it was a DJ, but you were wrong. #marchforscience
Jonathan Hill @brusselsred

You thought it was a DJ, but you were wrong. #marchforscience

28.

Just a taste of the sights and signs of The March for Science in DC. #MarchForScience #sciencemarchdc
Bob Grant @TheBobGrant

Just a taste of the sights and signs of The March for Science in DC. #MarchForScience #sciencemarchdc

29.

Instagram
Instagram: @brynardskynard

30.

Such creative signs at the #Pittsburgh #marchforscience like this one. We #resist fearful, closed minds with energy… https://t.co/EWmBw7RpfP
Janet Edwards @RevJanetEdwards

Such creative signs at the #Pittsburgh #marchforscience like this one. We #resist fearful, closed minds with energy… https://t.co/EWmBw7RpfP

31.

Instagram
Instagram: @shannonfitzgerald

32.

Peter Aldhous

33.

Peter Aldhous

34.

More good signs at the NYC #marchforscience. #ScienceMarch #resist
Miranda Yaver @mirandayaver

More good signs at the NYC #marchforscience. #ScienceMarch #resist

35.

The Townleys are mad about cuts to environemntal policy. "We'll be fine today but what about tomorrow"… https://t.co/TxS8SJZpfj
Nidhi Subbaraman @NidhiSubs

The Townleys are mad about cuts to environemntal policy. "We'll be fine today but what about tomorrow"… https://t.co/TxS8SJZpfj

36.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @egaal

37.

Excited to #marchforscience with the #standupforscience hero @eugenegu
((Gretchen Goldman)) @GretchenTG

Excited to #marchforscience with the #standupforscience hero @eugenegu

38.

Marco Brenciaglia did epidemiology research on Zika in Grenada. Says loss of biodiversity will harm search for new… https://t.co/d8F3Ohb03y
Jeremy Schulman @jeremyschulman

Marco Brenciaglia did epidemiology research on Zika in Grenada. Says loss of biodiversity will harm search for new… https://t.co/d8F3Ohb03y

39.

Seen at #ScienceMarchSF
Beth Nguyen @bichminhnguyen

Seen at #ScienceMarchSF

40.

The revolution will be peer-reviewed! @KateShawOnline #marchforscience @ScienceMarchPT
Katarina @katliketread

The revolution will be peer-reviewed! @KateShawOnline #marchforscience @ScienceMarchPT

41.

Instagram
Instagram: @i_wanna_be_kate

42.

Early frontrunner for best sign at the #MarchforScience 👇🏻
Alexander Kaufman @AlexCKaufman

Early frontrunner for best sign at the #MarchforScience 👇🏻

43.

Instagram
Instagram: @thereal_alexer

44.

Instagram
Instagram: @hardingstudios

45.

Sarah Morris / Getty Images

46.

Always #ScienceMarch #marchforscience
Nidhi Subbaraman @NidhiSubs

Always #ScienceMarch #marchforscience

