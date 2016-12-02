Sheriff Says "Relative Statutes" Allowed Man Who Killed Joe McKnight To Go Free Without Charges

“In this state, there are some relative statutes that provide defenses to certain crimes,” the Louisiana sheriff said.

A Louisiana sheriff on Friday said “relative statutes” justified authorities in not charging the man who admitted to shooting and killing former NFL player and New Orleans native Joe McKnight during a traffic dispute Thursday afternoon.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Norman did not provide further details about the events that led to McKnight’s killing, but vaguely explained during a press conference Friday afternoon why officers decided not to immediately charge the shooter, 54-year-old Robert Gasser.

“In this state, there are some relative statutes that provide defenses to certain crimes,” Norman said. “You have, for example, officers [who] have that same defense. When we shoot and kill somebody, that’s a homicide. The question is, is that justified?” he added.

Gasser, who stayed on the scene until police arrived and turned his gun over to officers, was released from custody Friday morning. His release sparked protests outside the sheriff's office.

McKnight, 28, was considered the top running back in the country when he signed to play for the University of Southern California in 2007. He went on to play for the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets in the NFL from 2010-2014.

His former teammates, coaches, teams, and other NFL players expressed their grief over his death on Twitter.