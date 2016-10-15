Two Arrested In Connection With Deadly Los Angeles Restaurant Shooting

Authorities have arrested two individuals in connection with the Saturday morning shooting that left four people dead and eleven more injured.

A shooting at a restaurant in southwest Los Angeles early Saturday morning left four people dead and 11 more injured, police said.

Mowayne McKay, 33, and Diego Reid, 25, have been arrested in connection with the shooting, ABC 7 reported, citing police. Both men, who are Jamaican nationals, were arrested Sunday morning.

The death of a fourth person was announced Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported.



Los Angeles police spokesman Mike Lopez told BuzzFeed News that officers responded to a call about a shooting around 12:30 a.m. in the West Adams neighborhood.

The incident occurred at a residence that has an underground restaurant.

"A male and female became involved with a verbal dispute with patrons, left, and then came back with firearms," Lopez said.