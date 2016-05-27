BuzzFeed News

Watch These Kids Dab On 'Em At The Scripps National Spelling Bee

More like ~spell~ on ‘em, right?

By Tamerra Griffin

Tamerra Griffin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 27, 2016, at 1:10 p.m. ET

The Scripps National Spelling Bee — perhaps the most riveting annual sports event ESPN has to offer — drew to a close Thursday night after awarding its third consecutive tie, this year to 13-year-old Jairam Hathwar and *11-year-old* Nihar Janga, the youngest kid ever to win the bee.

WYD, literally everyone else who hasn&#x27;t accomplished this feat?
As with spelling bees of yore, this year’s competition was filled with all the quintessential nail-biting moments…

And priceless facial expressions of deep thought…

And, sometimes, even a little flexing, all in the spirit of healthy competition, of course.

But a new trend emerged at this year’s bee, one inspired by a certain irresistibly charming Carolina Panthers quarterback.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
After correctly executing words like “condignly,” “bathos,” and “nagelfluh,” several savvy spellers celebrated by dabbing for the crowd.

The Carolina Panthers took notice.

Expect angry letters, kids. https://t.co/ZiDSFZUS8T
Carolina Panthers @Panthers

Expect angry letters, kids. https://t.co/ZiDSFZUS8T

Slay on, spellers!

