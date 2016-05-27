Watch These Kids Dab On 'Em At The Scripps National Spelling Bee
More like ~spell~ on ‘em, right?
The Scripps National Spelling Bee — perhaps the most riveting annual sports event ESPN has to offer — drew to a close Thursday night after awarding its third consecutive tie, this year to 13-year-old Jairam Hathwar and *11-year-old* Nihar Janga, the youngest kid ever to win the bee.
As with spelling bees of yore, this year’s competition was filled with all the quintessential nail-biting moments…
And priceless facial expressions of deep thought…
But a new trend emerged at this year’s bee, one inspired by a certain irresistibly charming Carolina Panthers quarterback.
The Carolina Panthers took notice.
Slay on, spellers!
-
Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based Nairobi, Kenya.
