Kid Cudi Checks Himself Into Rehab For Depression And Suicidal Urges

Kid Cudi announced on Tuesday night that he had checked himself into rehab for depression and suicidal urges.

In a Facebook post, the hip-hop artist and actor said that he felt ashamed about what he needed to share, to “be a leader and hero to so many while admitting I’ve been living a lie.”

The artist, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, said he checked himself into the facility on Monday, and that if he hadn’t, he “wouldve done something to myself."

“I simply am a damaged human swimming in a pool of emotions everyday of my life,” he said. “Theres a ragin violent storm inside of my heart at all times. Idk what peace feels like. Idk how to relax.”

He said his depression at times prevented him from leaving the house, making new friends, or trusting anyone. He said the condition was holding him back.

“I deserve to have peace,” Cudi wrote. “I deserve to be happy and smiling. Why not me?”

He admitted that he was nervous, but maintained, “ima get through this.”

While Cudi won’t be around much to promote his upcoming album, he promised that it’s still on the way. He also apologized to anyone he let down.

“Ill be back, stronger, better. Reborn,” he wrote. “I feel like shit, I feel so ashamed. I’m sorry.”

This is not the first time Kid Cudi has opened up about his dealings with depression. In an April 2016 interview with Billboard, he said he had recently stopped using drugs, which he had been using in response to his depression.

I thought about how much of a struggle it has been the past eight years, to be in the news and pretend to be happy when, really, I was living a nightmare. But I can go anywhere, whenever I want. My daughter is in one of the best private schools in the nation. I have everything I ever dreamed of in terms of stability. But I hadn’t been living that reality, because depression was f---ing me up. So this year I chose to be happy. I just woke up.

People on Twitter have begun sending him messages of support.